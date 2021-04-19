AT&T Cybersecurity Launches New Managed Endpoint Security Solution

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? AT&T* has launched a managed endpoint security solution through its alliance with SentinelOne. AT&T Managed Endpoint Security with SentinelOne correlates the detection of endpoint threats through a single software agent that consolidates Antivirus, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Detection and Response, and IoT security functions. The new solution provides comprehensive endpoint protection against ransomware and other cyberattacks, while also detecting highly advanced threats within an enterprise network or cloud environment.

AT&T Managed Endpoint Security with SentinelOne includes 24x7 threat monitoring and management by AT&T Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts. When used with AT&T Managed Threat Detection and Response, customers will benefit from one SOC team providing continuous monitoring of separate threat detection stacks for greater network visibility and faster endpoint threat detection.

Why is this important?

Businesses face expanding network perimeters in need of protection. Endpoint cyberattacks and the sophistication of adversaries are on the rise. As such, SOC teams can be overwhelmed with alerts and data providing limited context to identify issues. This can be especially challenging when monitoring endpoints for protection and detection in both on-premises and cloud environments.



The SOC teams' ability to view threats holistically through a single agent is important for responding to threats quickly and with confidence. To do this, threat detection and response on endpoints needs to be orchestrated and automated through correlated security alerts. AT&T Managed Endpoint Security scales and augments understaffed and overwhelmed security teams.



What makes this new cybersecurity solution different?

In a few words: greater visibility. AT&T Managed Endpoint Security with SentinelOne tracks every process that occurs on and between each endpoint, applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning that reside on the agent to identify and counteract threats at machine speed. The autonomous agent provides protection even while an endpoint is offline, enabling today's remote workforce.

As one of the world's top Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), AT&T understands that the network edge is constantly shifting and expanding, which can create security gaps that need to be identified with greater visibility. AT&T Managed Endpoint Security with Sentinel One creates that visibility and works to protect you 24x7. AT&T SOC analysts are trusted advisors, providing expert threat hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities.

AT&T and SentinelOne have integrated their platforms and enabled orchestrated and automated incident response to protect your endpoints. Additional integrations between AT&T Alien Labs, SentinelOne, and the AT&T SOC add layers of context for the SOC management team to gain greater insights that lead to better and faster threat detection and response.

When will this new cybersecurity solution be available?

AT&T Managed Endpoint Security with SentinelOne is available now to AT&T Managed Threat Detection and Response customers.

Jay Scott, Director, Business Intelligence, Birkey's Farm Store, Inc.

"The threat from the bad actors has really taken off the last 10 or 15 years and we needed to step up our game to make sure we keep Birkey's safe. We used another product for 12 months and were not that thrilled with it. SentinelOne has been a big step up for sure, and the support we get from AT&T has been outstanding."

Dave Gruber, Senior Analyst, ESG Research

"Accelerating the ability to detect and respond to the increasing volume of endpoint threats is critical for organizations. Bringing together AT&T Cybersecurity's managed security offering and integrated threat intelligence with SentinelOne's endpoint solution offers mid-market and enterprise customers a strong solution to protect digital assets while streamlining security operations."

Rupesh Chokshi, VP, AT&T Cybersecurity

"More endpoints and data are crossing an increasingly complex network environment, causing the cyber attack surface to grow and new threats to emerge. With our expertise in managed security, fiber and 5G connectivity solutions, we are helping enterprises to reduce the risk of endpoint security attacks using AI to accelerate the detection of threats, enabling them to focus on their business innovation."

Tomer Weingarten, Co-founder and CEO, SentinelOne

"Together, SentinelOne's leading endpoint security solution and AT&T Cybersecurity's expertise in managing SOC operations delivers next-generation endpoint protection. Our comprehensive approach deploys cutting-edge AI to secure endpoints, IoT devices, and cloud workloads – empowering organizations to securely do more."

Karthik Swarnam, VP, Technology and Orchestration, AT&T CSO

"Being a global leader in telecommunications with 200,000+ employees and operating in 200+ countries, AT&T must continually evaluate new security technologies and employ new tools to deliver highly effective security safeguards. With these obligations and highest standards of security, AT&T has turned to SentinelOne, a company with a breakthrough platform dedicated to keeping ahead of threats from every vector. Utilizing SentinelOne's AI and machine learning, AT&T is able to help protect both employees and corporate data from known and unknown threats."

Where can I find more information?

Learn more about AT&T Managed Endpoint Security with SentinelOne here.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

