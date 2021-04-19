Vonage Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UCaaS Worldwide Report

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that the Company has been named in the 2021 Gartner Voice of the Customer (VOC) Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report.

The VOC report is a synthesis of all reviews from all vendors in the UCaaS market over a 12-month review period and is based on end user customer reviews of technology providers in the business cloud communications space.

Vonage was recognized in several categories, notably earning a Customers' Choice distinction for the Deployment Region of North America, with a rating average of 4.6/5.0 based on 32 reviews as of February 28, 2021. The Category Distinction for North America requires vendors to receive 25 reviews from North America customers and maintain a 4.5 or above average rating.

Vonage received a 94% Willingness to Recommend score from customers, the second highest based on percentage, and the second highest rating of 4.7/5.0 in the Product Capability category.

"Now, more than ever, our customers rely on our products and services to keep their employees connected with each other - and with their own customers -- no matter what. And the events of the last year have shown us that consumers expect businesses to deliver what they want through a personalized, real-time experience - anytime, from anywhere. Vonage is doing the transformational work to capture this opportunity and help our customers win by delivering next generation communications that are more flexible, intelligent and personal," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Applications Group for Vonage.

"We believe that our inclusion in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report reinforces our mission to accelerate the world's ability to connect. With the Vonage Communications Platform, we are powering our customers' and partners' global engagement solutions using our APIs, Unified Communications and Contact Center innovations and empowering them to do what is next and stay ahead."

Vonage also earned consistently high rating averages for customer experience in several additional categories, including Evaluation and Contracting (highest with 4.7/5.0), Integration and Deployment (second highest with 4.6/5.0), and Service and Support (second highest with 4.6/5.0).

