G2 Names Semrush One of the Best Global Software Sellers for 2021

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:SEMR -9.82%


Leading online visibility management SaaS platform Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) earned high accolades from peer to peer review site G2, ranking 26th on the company’s annual [url="]Best+Global+Sellers%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3E[/url][url="]list[/url] for 2021, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Google, Zoom, Slack and others.



Semrush, which recently announced the closing of its initial public offering on March 29, 2021, expanded its offerings over the last several years, including the company’s September 2020 acquisition of public relations SaaS platform, [url="]Prowly[/url].



In addition to the Best Global Sellers ranking, Semrush placed #1 in the following subcategories:





  • Competitive Intelligence




  • Search engine optimization (SEO)




  • Local SEO




  • Content analytics




  • Content creation




  • Local marketing




  • Social media suites




  • Search advertising




"At its core, Semrush is a platform designed by marketers for marketers. With every piece of feedback we receive, we work to make the life of the global marketer better," said Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy Officer at Semrush. "This year, we are in the leader quadrant in 19 categories of the G2 rating. These are amazing results achieved thanks to the trust of our customers, the constant experiments of our team and the passion for our product that has never faded.”



Semrush was also recognized as a Top 50 best product for marketers, small businesses, and a mid market leader by G2. Even more, the company was recognized as a product with the fastest implementation among mid-market users.



More information on G2’s ranking, methodology, and the full list of Best Global Sellers for 2021 can be found on the G2 website: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fbest-software-companies[/url].



About Semrush



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005537/en/


