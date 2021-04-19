California Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys General Electric Co, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Alphabet Inc

Investment company California Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, California Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, California Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GE, QCLN, ITB, IRT, HIW, ARKW, ARKG, LIT, XLI, JETS, BSX, REZ,

GE, QCLN, ITB, IRT, HIW, ARKW, ARKG, LIT, XLI, JETS, BSX, REZ, Added Positions: LUV, VDE, SKYW, MCD, CAT, MJ, NFLX, QQQ, VTI,

LUV, VDE, SKYW, MCD, CAT, MJ, NFLX, QQQ, VTI, Reduced Positions: HD, COST, GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, TSLA, V, IYH, MA, ZM, DIS, BRK.B, FB, DIA,

HD, COST, GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, TSLA, V, IYH, MA, ZM, DIS, BRK.B, FB, DIA, Sold Out: XLK, XLY, VFH, VIS, JNJ,

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 233,033 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,211 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39% Visa Inc (V) - 53,246 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,106 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,522 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.78%

California Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 742,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $65.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 123,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 92,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 409,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 143,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 38,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 124,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SkyWest Inc by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 81,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 89.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59.

California Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.