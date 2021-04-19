5 Utilities Beating the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned utilities have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through April 19.

The AES

The AES Corp. (AES) has a market cap of $18.49 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 41.65% over the past year.

As of Monday, the share price was 151% above the 52-week low and 5% below the 52-week high.

The global power company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.82 and return on assets of 0.13% are underperforming 83% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.07.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

With a market cap of $11.92 billion, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 32.01% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the share price was 98.03% above the 52-week low and 13.14% below the 52-week high.

The renewable power generating company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -3.36% and return on assets of -0.27% are underperforming 74% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Cohen with 0.01% of outstanding shares.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY) has a market cap of $4.19 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 20.18% over the past year.

As of Monday, the price was 76.23% above the 52-week low and 21.86% below the 52-week high.

The company, which manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, has a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.83% and return on assets of 0.12% are underperforming 65% of companies in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.13.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technology with 0.57% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Brookfield Infrastructure

With a market cap of $3.34 billion, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 35.75% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the price was 105.71% above the 52-week low and 4.61% below the 52-week high.

The company, which operates regulated utility investments in Brazil and the United Kingdom, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on assets of -6.91% is underperforming 92% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.04.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.17% of outstanding shares

TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. (TAC) has a market cap of $2.66 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 22.01% over the past 12 months.

As of Monday, the price was 94.65% above the 52-week low and 1.40% below the 52-week high.

The independent power producer has a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -12.09% and return on assets of -3.03% are underperforming 81% of companies in the utilities, independent power producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.21.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen with 0.40%, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned

