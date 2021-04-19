Protiviti's Patrick Scott Named to 2021 'Global Leaders in Consulting' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Scott, an executive vice president at global consulting firm Protiviti, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2021 'Global Leaders in Consulting' list. The award recognizes leaders who are making a worldwide impact on the profession by displaying outstanding leadership qualities and capabilities and exerting extraordinary influence on their global firms and clients. Scott, a founding managing director with Protiviti in 2002, following 23 years at Arthur Andersen, is recognized in the Excellence in Influence category.

Scott is responsible for Protiviti's global industry program, global key account program and global marketing. He also serves as the Financial Services Global Industry Leader, Protiviti's largest industry practice. Scott is a member of the firm's executive team reporting to the CEO and has mentored several emerging Protiviti leaders who have progressed to the executive team under his mentorship. He has had a wide range of increasing responsibilities while at Protiviti, including chairing the Quality and Risk Management Committee, leadership of the Chicago market's practice, and leader of the Central U.S. region – while continuously leading consulting engagements with large teams for some of the firm's largest global clients.

"Pat is one of the most respected executives at Protiviti and has been instrumental in enabling the firm to grow from a startup in 2002 to a global firm with revenues of over $1 billion," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "His dedication to collaborating with clients through our industry programs is just one of the ways Pat has helped establish and maintain our reputation for excellence in working with our clients to help them confidently meet challenges and take advantage of transformational opportunities."

The 2021 Global Leaders in Consulting honorees were celebrated during a virtual awards event on April 15.

Previous Protiviti recipients of the Global Leaders in Consulting award are Country Market Leader Sanjeev Agarwal (2019), Executive Vice President Andrew Clinton (2018), and Managing Director Philip Fretwell (2017). In 2020, Protiviti was recognized as one of Consulting magazine's Best Firms to Work For, its seventh consecutive year on the list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

