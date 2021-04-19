>
AmeraMex International Receives $260,000 Equipment Order

April 19, 2021 | About: OTCPK:AMMX -1.64%

Fiscal Y-T-D Sales Total $11.8 Million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, announced that it has received a $260,00 equipment order. This order pushes year-to-date sales over the $11.8 million mark.

The order is for a The Genie® SX-135 XC™ telescopic boom (up to 135' in height) which delivers industry-leading outreach and capacity with incredible operational versatility and accessibility. It boasts 660 lb./1,000 lb. dual platform capacity with a smooth range of motion to lift heavy loads in the most challenging jobsite applications. The equipment is expected to ship to the customer, a West Coast port terminal, by the end of September 2021.

image.png

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries, including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net, or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing, and videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

