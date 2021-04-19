Dover Announces Acquisition of AvaLAN Wireless Systems Incorporated, a Leading Provider of Secure Networking Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of AvaLAN Wireless Systems Incorporated ("AvaLAN"). AvaLAN is a leading provider of highly-secure wireless and wired Ethernet solutions, along with managed routers, software-as-a-service and cloud-based services that enable operators to securely connect various parts of the site infrastructure and fully utilize modern data-enabled operational, payment and customer engagement technologies. AvaLAN is now part of the Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS") operating unit within Dover's Fueling Solutions segment.



Located in Huntsville, Alabama, AvaLAN focuses on solving data connectivity challenges by securely connecting difficult-to-reach network edge devices. AvaLAN's solutions solve customers' data connectivity challenges at the network's edge for large retail, enterprise and government customers, and supplies secure, managed, PCI-compliant and easy-to-configure wireless Ethernet solutions. The company is a pioneer in the development of wireless solutions for the retail fueling industry. Wireless solutions are increasingly preferred by operators due to easier deployment compared to wired solutions, as well as streamlined upgrading and maintenance.



AvaLAN positions DFS to capitalize on long-term digitization trends in the fuel retail industry, as its offerings enable more parts of the retail site to be connected, while managed separately, and increase the connection bandwidth allowing for faster data transmission and enhanced functionality of site devices.



DFS President, David Crouse, stated, "Through this acquisition, we are excited to add industry-leading network and infrastructure solutions to our portfolio, especially as secure data transfer and communication becomes a centerpiece in our end-to-end portfolio of forecourt solutions. We estimate 90% of all gas stations in the U.S. will need to invest in communication and network infrastructure in the near future. Offering security software and corresponding hardware adapted for the fuel retail market builds on our record of innovation and product leadership to create a comprehensive suite of forecourt solutions as we further advance our long-term strategy of growing the digitally-enabled value streams in our retail fueling business."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

