Navya and REE Automotive announce that they have signed an agreement to develop a level 4 autonomous system including REE corner technology and Navya self-driving solutions

VILLEURBANNE, France, and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navya (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous driving systems and REE Automotive ("REE"), a leader in e-Mobility which recently announced its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VCVC), announce that they have signed an agreement to collaborate in the development of a level 4 autonomous system including REEcorner technology and Navya self-driving solutions.

REE is revolutionizing the e-Mobility industry through its highly modular and disruptive REEcorner technology which integrates critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel. REE's proprietary x-by-wire technology challenges century-old automotive concepts by being agnostic to vehicle size and design, power-source and driving mode (human or autonomous). Platforms utilizing REEcorners can present significant functional and operational advantages over conventional EV "skateboards" currently available in the market.

Navya is a leading player in level 4 autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya autonomous mobility solutions have been first to market and first to on-road service in real conditions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development platform, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries, as of 31 December, 2020. The Autonom® Tract is designed for goods transport.

The next generation of level 4 autonomous mobility solutions:

Powered by REE, Driven by Navya, the co-developed next generation level 4 autonomous system will be designed as a high standard, state of the art autonomous mobility solution with key competitive advantages considering quality, cost and performance. Safety first principles will be implemented based on very high Safety requirements with regards to ISO 26262:2018 and ISO/PAS 21448:2019.

Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO of REE Automotive, comments: "The combination of our mutual expertise should enable game-changing autonomous mobility solutions that transport passengers and goods efficiently and cost-effectively while fully complying with rigorous safety standards. We are delighted to move forward on a partnership with Navya. This collaboration of REE's corner technology aligns perfectly with Navya's strategy of providing constant improvement for its autonomous driving solutions".

Etienne Hermite, CEO of Navya, concludes: "We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with REE Automotive, which is a major player in automotive technology. This partnership is fully in line with Navya's strategy of deploying level 4 autonomous driving systems with safe drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheels. This partnership will enhance unlocks fantastic opportunities to create multiple new level 4 autonomous form factors with the view to address different use cases ".

About Navya

Created in 2014, Navya is a leading name specialized in the supply of autonomous driving systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Saline, Michigan) and in Singapore, Navya aims to become the leading player in level 4 autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya autonomous mobility solutions have been first to market and first to on-road service. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development platform, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries, as of 31 December, 2020. The Autonom® Tract is designed for goods transport. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among Navya's historical shareholders. Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya). For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

About REE Automotive

REE is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow's zero-emission vehicles. REE's mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 – for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry's flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with subsidiaries in the USA, the UK and Germany. REE has a unique CapEx-light manufacturing model that leverages its Tier 1 partners' existing production lines. REE's technology, together with their unique value proposition and commitment to excellence, positions REE to break new ground in e-Mobility.

For more information visit https://www.ree.auto

