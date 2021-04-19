Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) President and CFO Amy E Weaver Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President and CFO of Salesforce.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amy E Weaver (insider trades) sold 6,342 shares of CRM on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $231.58 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Salesforce.com Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering social and mobile cloud apps and platform services, as well as professional services to facilitate the adoption of its solutions. Salesforce.com Inc has a market cap of $212.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $230.500000 with a P/E ratio of 52.52 and P/S ratio of 10.09. Salesforce.com Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 35.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Salesforce.com Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 6,342 shares of CRM stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $231.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $229.87. The price of the stock has increased by 0.27% since.

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 10,000 shares of CRM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has increased by 4.77% since.

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 820 shares of CRM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $215.95. The price of the stock has increased by 6.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of CRM stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $231.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

President & COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 12,683 shares of CRM stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $231.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of CRM stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $231.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

Pres/Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $222. The price of the stock has increased by 3.83% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of CRM stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $220.48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.54% since.

