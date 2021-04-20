>
Sandvik: Interim Report First Quarter 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: OSTO:SAND -1.97% OTCPK:SDVKY -2.01%

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 20, 2021

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 2021

Continuing operations

  • Order intake 25,847 million SEK (25,356)
  • Organic growth, 12.2% (11.0)
  • Revenues 21,691 million SEK (23,620)
  • Organic growth, 1.0% (-7.5)
  • Operating profit 4,256 million SEK (2,762)
  • Operating margin 19.6% (11.6)
  • Adjusted operating profit 4,170 million SEK (3,728)
  • Adjusted operating margin 19.2%(15.8)
  • Adjusted profit after net financial items 3,900 million SEK (3,311)
  • Profit for the period 3,185 million SEK (1,835)
  • Adjusted profit for the period 3,093 million SEK (2,674)
  • Earnings per share, diluted 2.53 SEK (1.46)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 2.46 SEK (2.13)
  • Free operating cash flow 2,946 million SEK (3,176)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder) or phone +46 79 060 87 17 (Emelie Alm).

A webcast and teleconference will be held on 20 April 2021 at 13:00 CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 20 April 2021
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO
+46 70 782 63 74

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on 20 April 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-first-quarter-2021,c3329103

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-interim-report-first-quarter-2021-301272331.html

SOURCE Sandvik


