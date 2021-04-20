TransUnion Reports Progress Across Core Areas of Social and Environmental Impact

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the global pandemic, TransUnion (: TRU) doubled down on initiatives to foster an inclusive culture and equitable environment. Rooted in a process of listening, learning and collaborating with employees, TransUnion made strides toward its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) goals during the past year. The company’s 2020 Diversity Report, released today, spotlights those advancements and the impact on associate experiences.



Beyond its cultural initiatives, TransUnion remains committed to advancing sustainable growth around the world, as reflected in the company’s inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report, also released today. This report provides an assessment of TransUnion’s progress against its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

“From a global pandemic to the fight for racial equity, the challenges our society faced in 2020 were monumental. Throughout the year, TransUnion associates rose to meet these challenges, coming together to drive lasting change,” said Chris Cartwright, CEO, TransUnion. “We started by learning from one another and quickly took action toward our commitments to foster a more sustainable, inclusive and equitable community. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to-date and look forward to more positive changes in the years to come.”

Diversity Report Highlights Progress in Achieving Gender Parity & Advancing Underrepresented Populations

The Diversity Report highlights how the company continued to work toward its two primary global goals to achieve gender parity by 2030 and a year-over-year increase at all levels of management for underrepresented groups (those who identify as Black or Hispanic) in the U.S.

Amid the pandemic, TransUnion’s Gender Equity Steering Committee directed efforts toward addressing and meeting the new needs and emerging challenges facing women in the workplace. In 2020, TransUnion promoted Teedra Bernard to be its first-ever Chief Talent & Diversity Officer, a role in which she has spearheaded the company’s ongoing efforts in advancing a diverse, inclusive and equitable culture. The company also signed the CEO Action on Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge and launched its Racial Equity Task Force.

The report noted that the percentage of women in senior leadership roles at TransUnion has grown to 30% in 2020 from 27% in 2019. Underrepresented groups in the U.S. remained steady at 10% between 2019 and 2020, though an increase from 8% to 10% occurred for Director-level associates.

To promote the expansion of diverse talent in senior positions, TransUnion’s talent acquisition team took steps to attract diverse leadership talent, as well as foster growth within the organization. Core initiatives included hiring a diversity recruitment advisor and expanded partnerships with organizations focused on diverse talent. TransUnion also provided its Black leaders in the U.S. an opportunity to participate in McKinsey & Company’s Black Leadership Academy—a program dedicated to equipping Black leaders with the core leadership, management and functional capabilities to achieve their professional aspirations.

Beginning in 2021, TransUnion will incorporate a diversity-focused compensation modifier into its annual incentive plan. The modifier will reduce a portion of the CEO and his direct reports’ annual incentive payments if the company’s two primary diversity goals are not increased year over year.

TransUnion Accelerating its Focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance Programming

TransUnion launched its Sustainability Office in 2019 to accelerate the company’s focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) programming. Expanding the Sustainability Program has been a top priority for TransUnion over the past two years and the inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report demonstrates this progress.

Among TransUnion’s 2020 accomplishments were quantitative environmental, social and governance reporting based on sustainability reporting standards that underscore its progress. TransUnion’s new Sustainability Report is guided by United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UNSDGs”), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), and Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) reporting methodologies.

The company reiterated its commitment to improving its environmental performance in the report. TransUnion made operational efficiency improvements that resulted in environmental benefits, including real estate reductions and migrating part of its data assets to the cloud. The company plans on disclosing information on its greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental metrics in its 2021 report.

TransUnion’s Chicago headquarters electronics waste management program provided numerous environmental impact benefits including: 58,197 pounds of solid waste diverted from the landfill, 499,829 kWh of energy saved, 15,510 pounds of hazardous waste saved from entering the environment, and over 20.4 tons of greenhouse gas emissions saved.

In 2021, TransUnion’s Sustainability Program will focus on making advancements in the following key areas: diversity and inclusion, climate change and the environment, information security, privacy, and lobbying and political contributions.

For more information about TransUnion’s 2020 Sustainability Report, please click here. The 2020 Diversity Report can be viewed here.

About TransUnion (: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business