Innospec Introduces Next Generation Ethanol Corrosion Inhibitor And pHe Buffer DCI-11 PLUS ClearTrak ™ With Breakthrough Colorless Marker

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innospec Fuel Specialties (IFS), a division of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP), is pleased to announce its DCI-11 PLUS ClearTrak Ethanol Corrosion Inhibitor and pHe Buffer now contains the industry's first colorless marker technology and no aromatics, often required for ethanol exports. DCI-11 PLUS ClearTrak is specifically designed to help ethanol producers verify treat rates on-site without the risk of turning finished ethanol pink as with traditional marker technology.

"Ethanol producers require a method to test the level of corrosion inhibitor applied in order to help ensure that the ethanol has an acceptable pHe to confirm fuel spec compliance," says Innospec Fuel Specialties' Director - Global Key Accounts, David Gaby. "Maintaining the pHe and corrosion will ensure the ethanol meets not only the fuel specification, but the RFA's recommendation for corrosion protection using NACE TM0172 Standard Test Method for Determining Corrosive Properties of Cargoes in Petroleum Product Pipelines."

Because of the fuel specification requirements that mandate the ethanol's appearance to be clear and bright, it is critical for ethanol producers to easily confirm treat rates in their plant's lab. "Having a colorless marker in your corrosion inhibitor provides a clear benefit for our customers," adds Vali Jerome, Vice President, Global Business Operations. "While others offer a marker technology, there have been instances overtreatment triggered by pump failure or human error has caused the ethanol to be discolored, we wanted to help prevent that with our marker."

Marketed as a multifunctional oxygenate additive with corrosion inhibitor and enhanced amine buffer that includes a colorless marker for easy customer treat rate verification and no aromatics, DCI-11 PLUS ClearTrak addresses multiple concerns in ethanol. The special formulation provides excellent low temperature handling—protecting transportation, storage, fuel systems and equipment. While the improved pHe control also helps to prevent low pHe acid attacks on engine fuel systems. DCI-11 PLUS ClearTrak effectively neutralizes and maintains pHe in a 6.5 to 9.0 range during extended storage, provides long-term storage protection downstream to the end user, and allows treat rates as low as 5 ptb.

"Last but not least, DCI-11 PLUS ClearTrak comes with Innospec's renowned and reliable worldwide technical support," adds David Gaby. "Indeed, our scientists and field experts have been delivering this level of customer service for decades. DCI-11 PLUS ClearTrak is just one more example of how we innovate with and for our customers—in this case, ethanol producers —not only be in compliance with industry and government standards and requirements, but have the means to make their products as effective, efficient and profitable as possible."

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP), is a leading international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1,900 employees operating in over 24 countries. Innospec has major regional centers in the U.S., UK, and Singapore, with production plants located in countries including the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Philippines. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. In addition to its Fuel Specialties group, the company's other business segments are Oilfield Services and Performance Chemicals.

DCI-11 Plus ClearTrak™ is a trademark of Innospec Inc.

