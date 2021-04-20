Intertek Accreditation for US PPE Center of Excellence Expanded to Include Consumer Face Mask Testing

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces that the scope of accreditation for its North American Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Center of Excellence has been expanded to include evaluation of barrier face coverings to ASTM F3502. The ASTM standard is one of the first in the U.S. to focus on performance and quality of consumer fabric face coverings, and Intertek is one of the first labs authorized to assess masks to the standard.Introduced in February of 2021, ASTM F3502 applies to fabric masks intended to control the wearer’s exhalation into the air while potentially protecting the wearer by reducing particles inhaled. It includes guidance for: construction, filtration, leakage, flammability, labeling, and, in the case of reusable masks, laundering. Testing labs must be accredited for filtration efficiency and airflow resistance evaluations. With the expanded accreditation, Intertek will assess barrier face coverings to the requirements of the standard, providing manufacturers with test reports and labeling options to illustrate compliance. This expands on the lab’s existing scope of PPE services, which includes solutions for medical grade masks and N95 respirators.Jason Allen, Technical Lead at Intertek said, “At Intertek our purpose is to make the world ever better through our Total Quality Assurance solutions. Ensuring the performance and quality of fabric face masks is critical to helping mitigate risks associated with illnesses like COVID-19. We are pleased to announce this expansion and to work with manufacturers to get these important and in-demand products to market, providing peace of mind to consumers and their communities.”Intertek provides rigorous evaluations and expansive testing capabilities to deliver assurance that, even under the most stressful or hazardous conditions, personal protective equipment will provide sustained protection. The company’s industry-leading PPE testing services yield third-party test reports accepted by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) for a wide array of standards, assuring customers that a product meets performance and industry requirements. For more, visit: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.intertek.com%2Flife-safety%2Fppe%2F.[/url]Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005086/en/