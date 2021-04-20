NeoVolta's New Patent-Pending Technology Provides an Additional Power Option During Grid Outages

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. ( NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, has developed a patent-pending technology for converting a backup generator’s 240-volt Alternating Current (AC) power output to Direct Current (DC). This device gives NeoVolta customers an additional generator option, further extending the charge of the NV14 storage battery during a grid outage. The unit does not require any special modifications, making it a very simple and inexpensive option compared to the cost of “stacking” additional storage batteries.



The technology capitalizes on NeoVolta’s ability to integrate with any residential backup generator and its compatibility with either AC or DC solar panels. Because most customers have AC solar, the DC solar input would typically go unused. With this device, an AC generator can be connected to the DC solar input. The unit tested successfully under every condition used to evaluate it, and the patent filing was recorded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 1, 2021.

“During an extended power outage, NeoVolta’s high-capacity storage system will last even longer by integrating backup generators,” said CEO Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “This power converter is a very promising breakthrough that gives our customers an additional source of protection.”

NeoVolta storage systems are designed for safety and performance. They use lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry, the nonflammable and nontoxic alternative to lithium ion. NeoVolta’s flagship NV14 energy storage system has a very high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours, expandable to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 battery—without the expense of a second inverter. The system’s inverter discharges 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors.

For its superior safety, performance and compatibility with any solar system—new or existing, AC or DC—the NV14 has been named one of Solar Power World’s top storage products two years in a row.

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage systems capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels are not producing, and get one step closer to grid independence. Customers can expand the NV14’s capacity to an industry-leading 24.0 kWh with the optional NeoVolta NV24 add-on battery. NeoVolta has added generator compatibility and is working on other industry leading improvements that will be announced soon.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: [email protected] or call us: 858-239-2029

