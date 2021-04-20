Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Newmont Corp, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Oracle Corp

Investment company Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Cerner Corp, AutoZone Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Newmont Corp, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Ambev SA, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgt Capital Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, ORA, MCFE, OZON, MSP, SHC, BLK, C, PCAR, CERE,

PYPL, ORA, MCFE, OZON, MSP, SHC, BLK, C, PCAR, CERE, Added Positions: CTSH, CERN, AZO, AKAM, SBUX, MSFT, BCE, IDXX, INTU, APO, EL, CHD, PEP, AU, TMUS, A, BX, MPLN, BAM,

CTSH, CERN, AZO, AKAM, SBUX, MSFT, BCE, IDXX, INTU, APO, EL, CHD, PEP, AU, TMUS, A, BX, MPLN, BAM, Reduced Positions: NEM, AMG, ABEV, KEY, ETSY, MS, ARCC, TSLX, AWK, GOOGL, CHNG, WOW, WMS, GOGO, BV, WCC, EQR, CL, ICE, RXT, TSM, PQG, MSGS, JELD, HST, SWI, PPD, JAMF, JAMF,

NEM, AMG, ABEV, KEY, ETSY, MS, ARCC, TSLX, AWK, GOOGL, CHNG, WOW, WMS, GOGO, BV, WCC, EQR, CL, ICE, RXT, TSM, PQG, MSGS, JELD, HST, SWI, PPD, JAMF, JAMF, Sold Out: ORCL, AQUA, KSU, KO,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 148,695 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,212,410 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 641,103 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 430,979 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 1,485,384 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $264.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 130,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 353,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $60.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 68.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,593,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.26. The stock is now traded at around $75.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,873,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1235.93. The stock is now traded at around $1506.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 68,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 579,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 29.08%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.48. The stock is now traded at around $530.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 79,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 705,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.09.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38.