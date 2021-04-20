CI Global Asset Management Capping MERs on its Cryptocurrency ETFs, BTCX and ETHX, at 0.95%

[url="]CI+Global+Asset+Management[/url] (“CI GAM”) announced today that it is capping the management expense ratio (“MER”) of CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCX) and CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (TSX: ETHX) at 0.95%, effective immediately.This move confirms that the two ETFs will have the lowest published MER caps of any bitcoin or Ether ETF globally. The two ETFs already have the lowest management fee of any bitcoin or Ether ETF at 0.40% and the change is to provide investors with greater fee certainty and transparency. The MER represents the total of the management fee, operating expenses and taxes. With respect to ETHX, the management fee continues to be waived until June 15, 2021, as previously announced.“CI GAM is providing investors with the world’s lowest-cost means of gaining exposure to Bitcoin and Ether through the convenient ETF structure,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial Corp., the parent company of CI GAM.“Adding this clarity on the maximum fees that investors will pay should enable us to build on our strong momentum. As the funds’ assets grow, the expense ratio will be lower and those savings will be passed on to investors. This move is another step in positioning our firm to be the leader in the democratization of these important, emerging digital asset classes, which are gaining increasing investor interest and acceptance."CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF trades on the TSX under the tickers BTCX.B and BTCX.U. CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF trades on the TSX under the tickers ETHX.B and ETHX.U.BTCX and ETHX are designed to provide investors with a convenient and expedient way to gain exposure to Bitcoin and Ether, respectively, through an institutional-quality fund platform. BTCX invests directly in Bitcoin with its holdings priced using the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index (the “BTC”), which is designed to measure the performance of a single bitcoin traded in U.S. dollars. ETHX invests directly in Ether with its holdings priced using the Bloomberg Galaxy Ethereum Index (“ETH Index”), which is designed to measure the performance of a single Ether traded in U.S. dollars. Both indexes are owned and administered by Bloomberg Index Services Ltd.CI GAM is the manager of the ETFs and Galaxy Digital Asset Management (“GDAM”) serves as the sub-advisor. As sub-advisor, GDAM executes bitcoin and Ether trading on behalf of the ETFs. GDAM is the Asset Management arm of Galaxy Digital, a diversified financial services firm dedicated to the digital asset and blockchain technology sector. The GDAM team has deep institutional experience managing third-party capital across traditional and alternative asset classes, strong relationships with institutional service providers and counterparties, and exceptional connectivity throughout the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem.More information about the ETFs is available at [url="]www.ci.com%2Fbitcoin[/url] and [url="]www.ci.com%2Fethereum%2F[/url].Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy Digital”). Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector, and currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Investment Banking. Galaxy Digital’s CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. Galaxy Digital is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about Galaxy Digital’s businesses is available on [url="]www.galaxydigital.io[/url].CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately C$240.6 billion in total assets as at March 31, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420006211/en/