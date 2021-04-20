Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC Buys Aflac Inc, Sea, Alphabet Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aflac Inc, Sea, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AFL, SE, GOOGL, JPM,

AFL, SE, GOOGL, JPM, Added Positions: IVV, PHYS, VUG, VOO, AMZN, AAPL, ONEQ, DGRO, MMM, T, WMT, BNDX, IEMG, IUSG,

IVV, PHYS, VUG, VOO, AMZN, AAPL, ONEQ, DGRO, MMM, T, WMT, BNDX, IEMG, IUSG, Reduced Positions: IJH, JKE, IDV, IJR, CVX, VT, VWO, MSFT, IEFA, EFA, VIGI, XOM, AOR, MCD, SPY, CSCO, PEP, INTC, VTEB, VTI,

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 349,116 shares, 33.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 60,997 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,050 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 92,118 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 29,935 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $236.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.85%. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC still held 5,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.