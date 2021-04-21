Cybersecurity leaders, Avast & Recorded Future, partner to enhance real-time threat intelligence reporting capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced its partnership with one of the world's largest providers of intelligence for enterprise security Recorded Future . Avast will deliver intelligence on common vulnerabilities and exploit prevalence (CVE) to Recorded Future, contributing to its real-time intelligence reports shared with clients across the globe.

The Recorded Future Intelligence Platform gives global organizations the ability to accelerate detection, decision making, and response times by putting real-time intelligence at the center of security workflows and sending daily threat intelligence reports to its customers. Avast will provide CVE prevalence threat intelligence from their global endpoint telemetry to boost the security insights Recorded Future provides to its enterprise customers.

The insights from these reports allow enterprises to prioritize alerts, calculate risk scores for patching, and make better informed decisions on how to handle a threat or cybersecurity incident - and all through a single, unmatched source of security intelligence.

Speaking about the partnership Craig Adams, Chief of Product and Engineering at Recorded Future, said, "At Recorded Future, we empower our clients with intelligence to disrupt their adversaries. Avast will help our clients prioritize their vulnerabilities based on exploitations they have seen directly from their tremendous global endpoint telemetry at the scale we need. We chose to partner with Avast not just for geographic reach but also to increase the breadth of our endpoint data collection and ensure data independence by diversifying our data sources."

Michal Pechoucek, Chief Technology Officer at Avast, said, "The work that Recorded Future does is so important in helping enterprises spot and mitigate vulnerabilities. We are pleased to be able to collaborate with them and share our threat intelligence so they can better inform their customers. We look forward to working with them in an increased capacity in the future."

Commenting on the new partnership, Nick Viney, Senior Vice President, Partner Business at Avast said, "Avast is at the forefront of the threat landscape with decades of award-winning security and AI-driven innovation that protects customers and businesses. We believe in making it as easy as possible for our partners and customers to protect against growing cyber threats, which is why our threat intelligence seamlessly integrates into Recorded Future's platform. Our partnership demonstrates Avast's broad-based sensor network and experienced analysis of vulnerabilities and exploits that enables Recorded Future enterprise customers to prioritize their responses to the risks they may face from cyber threats."

Recorded Future is the latest partnership established via the Avast Partner team, which works with organizations in a variety of sectors including telecommunications providers and device manufacturers, to deliver bespoke AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to their customers around the world.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

About Avast:

Avast (LSE: AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy. The Avast Partner Team works with ISPs, MNOs, OEMs and other organisations to deliver AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to their millions of customers around the world. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com.

Keep in touch with Avast:

Follow us on Twitter: @Avast_antivirus

For security and privacy insights, visit the Avast blog: https://blog.avast.com/

For handy guides, advice and tips, visit Avast Academy: https://www.avast.com/c-academy

Join our LinkedIn community: https://www.linkedin.com/avast

Visit our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/avast

Media Contact

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-leaders-avast--recorded-future-partner-to-enhance-real-time-threat-intelligence-reporting-capabilities-301273311.html

SOURCE Avast