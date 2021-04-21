>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

The Board of Directors of Castellum has resolved on repurchases of own shares

April 21, 2021 | About: OSTO:CAST +0.58% OTCPK:CWQXY +0%

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 21, 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Castellum AB (publ) has, based on the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting held on 25 March 2021, resolved on repurchases of own shares.

The purpose of the repurchases is to be able to adapt the capital structure of the company to its capital needs and thereby contribute to an increased shareholder value. Castellum's financial position is solid. The Board of Directors' assessment is that there is room for exe­cuting the repurchases and, at the same time, meet the financing and liquidity requirements of the business.

The repurchases may be carried out on one or several occasions, during the period from 21 April 2021 until the next Annual General Meeting, only to the extent that the company, after each repurchase, will hold a maximum of ten per cent of all the shares in the company. The repurchases may be carried out by trading on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for Issuers, at a price per share which is within the registered price range on Nasdaq Stockholm at the time, by which is meant the range between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price published continuously by Nasdaq Stockholm. Payment of the shares shall be made in cash.

Initially, the company intends to keep the shares that will be repurchased in order to be able to transfer own shares as payment, or in order to finance real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses.

At the time of this press release, Castellum holds 2,075,494 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706-94 74 50
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706-47 12 61

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 96 billion. We are active in 14 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/the-board-of-directors-of-castellum-has-resolved-on-repurchases-of-own-shares,c3329188

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-board-of-directors-of-castellum-has-resolved-on-repurchases-of-own-shares-301273462.html

SOURCE Castellum


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)