Delivering Versatile Projection and Entertainment to Hybrid Working Pros, Epson Expands SMB Lineup

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As business professionals alternate between the office and home, having versatile display tools is invaluable when it comes to keeping teams engaged and productive. Dedicated to enhancing office and hybrid work environments, Epson®, the number one projector manufacturer worldwide,1 today introduced three new versatile business projectors – the EX5280, Pro EX7280 and EX9230. Designed to impress audiences and own any room, the new projectors are optimized for hybrid and corporate workspaces, and when the work is done, users can shift to life-size streaming and gaming fun.

"Having the proper communication and technology tools is crucial for today's corporate and hybrid work environments," said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Professionals crave bigger displays to be able to easily view all both image and video content as well as those tuning in from home, ultimately enhancing collaboration and participation. The expanded EX-Series offer big, bright displays and more versatility for the work hard, play hard professional."

The ultra-bright Pro EX7280, EX9230 and EX5280 offer up to 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness2 and accept Full HD content to deliver crisp, detailed, professional-quality presentations, spreadsheets, and videos – even in well-lit spaces. From home offices to video conference rooms, these sleek, compact projectors make it easy to display captivating, big-screen images up to 300 inches from nearly any location, using Epson's proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology and stunning resolution. The projectors also offer easy connection to video conferencing tools and streaming devices, such as Fire TV, Apple TV®, Roku, and Chromecast™, through the HDMI® ports, enabling professionals to easily collaborate and share engaging, big-screen presentations and stream movies, TV shows and more3 during downtime. Plus, with a stylish and comfortable carrying case, it is easier than ever to take the new projectors back and forth from home to the office.

Designed to be up and running in no time with easy image adjustments and convenient controls, the new additions to the Epson EX-Series line create dynamic, engaging presentations from virtually anywhere. Additional features include:

Feature EX5280 Pro EX7280 EX9230 Color & White

Brightness2 3,800 lumens 4,000 lumens 3,500 lumens Output Resolution XGA WXGA Full HD 1080p HDMI 1x port 1x port 2x ports Optical Zoom 1.2x 1.2x 1.2x Auto Keystone Auto Vertical correction + slider for Horizontal Auto Vertical correction + slider for Horizontal Auto Vertical correction + slider for Horizontal Built-in Speaker 2W 2W 2W WiFi Optional Yes Optional MSRP $629 $699 $799

Availability

The EX5280 (MSRP $629), Pro EX7280 (MSRP $699) and EX9230 (MSRP $799) are available now through select retailers and the Epson online store. The new projectors come with Epson's award-winning service and support, including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority support and standard one-year, full-unit replacement limited warranty.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 Requires wireless network connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PrivateLine is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Apple TV is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Chromecast is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

