Albertsons Companies Commits to Setting Science-Based Target to Reduce Carbon Emissions











Emissions Reporting: Emissions are third-party verified and reported annually to The Climate Registry (TCR) and CDP. TCR awarded Albertsons Cos. Climate Registered™ Gold status for leadership in reporting verified emissions.







Emissions are third-party verified and reported annually to The Climate Registry (TCR) and CDP. TCR awarded Albertsons Cos. Climate Registered™ Gold status for leadership in reporting verified emissions.



Efficiency Projects : Albertsons Cos. implemented hundreds of energy efficiency projects in 2020 that are estimated to save more than 2 million metric tons of CO 2 e annually. Albertsons Cos.’ Southwest Division was recognized for Sustained Excellence in the Salt River Project’s 2020 Champions of Energy Efficiency awards.







: Albertsons Cos. implemented hundreds of energy efficiency projects in 2020 that are estimated to save more than 2 million metric tons of CO e annually. Albertsons Cos.’ Southwest Division was recognized for Sustained Excellence in the Salt River Project’s 2020 Champions of Energy Efficiency awards.



Sourcing Renewable Energy: Albertsons Cos. is one of the U.S. EPA’s top 30 retail partners for their Green Power Partnership program. Albertsons Cos. recently expanded its sourcing of renewable energy to more than 70 locations in Virginia and Arizona.







Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has announced its commitment to the [url="]Science+Based+Targets+initiative[/url] (SBTi) and will set an emissions reduction target that supports the goals of the United Nations’ Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions. Albertsons Cos.’ emissions reduction goal will align with standards that are designed to ensure a better future and to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.In a recent assessment of priorities for Albertsons Cos.’ Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) strategy, internal and external stakeholders rated energy and emissions as high priorities for the Company to focus on. To support these priorities, leaders across the enterprise are updating long-term strategic plans to include opportunities to reduce emissions from Albertsons Cos.’ direct operations and indirect value chain.Albertsons Cos. will evaluate energy use and procurement, refrigerants, transportation, and its supply chain to submit an emissions reduction goal to SBTi for approval. The Science Based Targets initiative is a partnership between CDP, UN Global Compact, WRI, and WWF that helps companies take meaningful climate action through its science-based framework. The framework requires all emissions reduction goals to support the Paris Agreement’s objective to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.“We are passionate about making a meaningful difference in our neighborhoods and planet and are committed to continuing to reduce our climate impacts,” said Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO. “The SBTi framework will guide us in doing our part to minimize our impact within our own operations and beyond. We look forward to working with our supply chain partners to address this important issue.”These goals will continue to drive innovation within and beyond Albertsons Cos. to reduce climate impact. For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.albertsonscompanies.com%2Four-values%2Fplanet.html[/url].Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005273/en/