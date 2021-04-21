Prologis Continues Green Building Leadership with LEED v4 Volume Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, announced it will launch the first LEED v4 for Core and Shell Volume Program for the U.S. logistics real estate sector. This new program includes more rigorous standards than the previous LEED Volume Program, established in 2014. Prologis was the first logistics real estate developer to participate in the earlier program.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Under the LEED v4 for Core and Shell Volume Program, Prologis will implement measurable strategies for achieving high performance in sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality for its projects in the U.S., Latin America, Canada and Italy.

"Our decades-long focus on sustainability gives us a first-mover advantage that enables us to deepen strategic relationships with customers and partners and attract and retain the industry's most talented professionals -- factors that together ultimately impact our bottom line," said Prologis chief legal officer and ESG head Edward S. Nekritz. "The Volume Program streamlines the certification process at a substantially lower cost than would be possible with individual building assessments. Since our initial participation in the 2014 program, we have saved $24 million when compared to the costs for non-Volume certification."

In 2008, Prologis expanded its leadership in the realm of green building by designing all new construction to certification standards where recognized sustainability rating systems were available. In 2020, Prologis set a goal that 100 percent of new developments and redevelopments will achieve sustainable building certification each year (based on the number of projects). As of year-end 2019, Prologis had 143 million square feet of sustainably certified space across 397 projects in 18 countries.

More information about Prologis' ESG programs and its 2019 ESG Impact Report can be found at: https://prolo.gs/esg.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2021, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 990 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

