Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Declares Distribution for Common Units and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today declared the distribution attributable to the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its first quarter 2021 earnings call.The Board of Directors of the general partner has approved a cash distribution for common units attributable to the first quarter of 2021 of $0.175 per unit. Distributions will be payable on May 21, 2021 to unitholders of record on May 14, 2021.The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the first quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on May 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at [url="]www.blackstoneminerals.com[/url]. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 877-447-4732 for domestic participants and 615-247-0077 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 3175119. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through June 3, 2021, at 855-859-2056 for domestic replay and 404-537-3406 for international replay. The conference ID for the replay is 3175119.Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.This press release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Although a portion of Black Stone Minerals’ income may not be effectively connected income and may be subject to alternative withholding procedures, brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Black Stone Minerals’ distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Black Stone Minerals’ distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest marginal rate, currently 37.0% for individuals.

