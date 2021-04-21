Zip Co Becomes Accelerate Partner within Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Power Installment Payments Globally

[url="]Zip+Co+Limited[/url] ([url="]ASX%3A+Z1P[/url]), a leading player in the digital retail finance and payments industry, has strengthened its relationship with Adobe ([url="]NASDAQ%3A+ADBE[/url]) and furthered the global expansion of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) by becoming an Accelerate partner in the [url="]Adobe+Exchange+Partner+Program[/url]. Zip is committed to providing flexible, digital payment options to Magento’s network of merchants.Magento is a robust commerce platform that blends digital commerce, order management, and predictive intelligence to enable online shopping across a wide array of industries and business models (B2C, B2B and hybrid). Adobe offers an enterprise-level, cloud-hosted application, Magento Commerce, as well as a free ecommerce solution, Magento Open Source and serves the needs of companies of all sizes with flexible, digital commerce solutions to successfully sell across channels.With more businesses able to offer consumers flexible payment options, BNPL is helping retailers reach new heights. As an Accelerate partner, Zip’s transparent BNPL financing solutions will be marketed directly to thousands of Magento merchants around the world.Zip offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to industries including retail, home, health, automotive and travel. The company has operations across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and in the U.S. and Canada via Quadpay, a Zip Co. company.saidPeter Gray, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Zip.said Jason Woosley, Adobe’s Vice President, Commerce Product and Platform.Zip’s installment payment platform is available now in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, U.K. and U.S. Retailers can register for the new digital payment capabilities [url="]here[/url].ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (Z1P: ASX) or (“Zip”) is a leading player in the digital retail finance and payments industry. The company offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to the retail, home, health, automotive and travel industries. Zip has operations across Australia, New Zealand, the USA and United Kingdom, with associates in South Africa. Zip also owns Pocketbook, a leading personal financial management tool and SME lending provider Spotcap. The company is focused on offering transparent, responsible and fairly priced consumer and SME products. Zip’s platform is entirely digital and leverages big data in its proprietary fraud and credit-decisioning technology to deliver real-time consumer responses. Zip is managed by a team with over 100 years’ experience in retail finance and payments and is a licensed and regulated credit provider. For more information, visit: [url="]www.zip.co[/url]

