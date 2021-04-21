>
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed With the SEC

April 21, 2021


China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited and its subsidiaries (“China Unicom” or “the Company” and “the Group”) (HKEx: 0762; NYSE: CHU*) announced that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



The 2020 Form 20-F is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chinaunicom.com.hk[/url] and on the SEC’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov[/url]. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Investor Relations Department:



China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited


Tel: +852 2126 2018


Fax: +852 2126 2016


Email: [email protected]om.hk


Address: 75/F, The Center, 99 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong



*Based on the Executive Order 13959 issued on 12 November 2020 by the former President of the United States and the guidance by the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, NYSE staff determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company's ADSs and suspended trading in the Company's ADSs from 11 January 2021. In order to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders, on 20 January 2021, the Company filed with the NYSE a written request for a review of the determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 21 January 2021 for details.

