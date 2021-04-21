Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys Ford Motor Co, Wynn Resorts, Amazon.com Inc, Sells APA Corp, Moderna Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Hoertkorn Richard Charles (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Wynn Resorts, Amazon.com Inc, Washington REIT, Schlumberger, sells APA Corp, Moderna Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoertkorn Richard Charles. As of 2021Q1, Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 79 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,989 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) - 293,218 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,929 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 335,620 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,810 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Washington REIT. The purchase prices were between $21.04 and $24.82, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 362,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 105.23%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 111.76%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3362.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15.