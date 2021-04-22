>
AdvanceTC Received DWAC/FAST Eligibility Approval From DTC

April 22, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ATCLF +0% NSX:A88 +0%

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and mobile computing devices is pleased to advise that the Company has received approval from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") of New York and is now DTC electronic (DWAC/FAST) eligible. With this approved stock transfer capability, AdvanceTC shareholders can transfer their shares of the Company electronically after buying or selling on the open market without the extra expense and delay resulting from the redundant process of requesting and transferring physical certificates.

AdvanceTC shareholders will benefit as a result of the DWAC/FAST approval as the time required for stock deposits and withdrawals into brokerage accounts reduces from weeks to days, eliminating the inherent risks and costs associated with the loss and replacement of physical stock certificates. An additional benefit is that companies which are approved for DWAC/FAST electronic transfers often experience higher liquidity in their stock given the additional accessibility and availability of shares for trading.

About DWAC/FAST
DTC's Deposit and Withdrawal at Custodian ("DWAC") service provides participants with the ability to make electronic book-entry deposits and withdrawals of eligible securities into and out of their DTC book-entry accounts using a Fast Automated Securities Transfer service ("FAST") transfer agent as the distribution point. DWAC allows participants to instruct DTC regarding deposit and withdrawal transactions being made directly via a FAST transfer agent. The FAST system eliminates the movement of physical securities certificates for transfers of securities registered in the name of DTC's nominee, Cede & Co, on the transfer agent's books. DTC and its FAST transfer agents reconcile the results of participants' deposit and withdrawal activities electronically on a daily basis.

About AdvanceTC Limited
AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellucar telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

For further information please contact:

CONTACT:
Name: CP Loi/ Chief Executive Officer
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.advancetc.us

SOURCE: AdvanceTC Ltd



