VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman" or the "Company") licensee A3Com Solutions Corp. ("A3Com") is pleased to announce that Super Algorithmic Token ("SATO") has been officially launched on April 16, 2021 managed by SwapAll platform and start to adopt to iCashRewards, a social e-commerce video marketing and reward platform.

SATO is a next generation algorithmic stable coin. SATO relies on the invisible market forces of supply and demand to maintain its price stability. USD and collateral backed Stablecoins have various flaws and are not suited to the crypto ecosystem. USD backed Stablecoins rely on the broken monetary infrastructure of central banks to provide stability. As a result, the Stablecoin's stability is derived from the backed currency itself. Similarly, collateral backed Stablecoins use other Stablecoins with USD backed collateral. Thus, the underlying system is still reliant on the flaws of USD backed Stablecoins. SATO doesn't rely on any centralized fiat currency such as USD. It can maintain its price stability algorithmically via smart contracts.

iCashRewards is very happy to reward SATO to its users for use of iCashRewards eCommerce shopping platform and services. iCashRewards is a web and mobile plug-in that gives online shoppers rewards in the form of cash back, SATO or USDT (Tether). iCashRewards welcomes global users to shop brand names like Microsoft, Canva, GoDaddy, Adidas, WIX, Shopify, Shoppers Drug Mart, DAVIDsTEA, Indigo, Booking.com , Groupon, Virbela, illy, Saks Fifths Avenue, Bloomingdales, Ledger, KeepKey, SwapAll, TEAsWAP, BakerySwap, iBOFi and over 200 brands through its portal www.iCashRewards.io.

Furthermore, SATO can be applied to DeFi credit in the future. DeFi is a new class of financial applications that provides users with automated and transparent financial services, such as borrowing and lending, without the need for financial institutions. The most common application scenario is that users may deposit SATO as collateral and withdraw a certain type of cryptocurrency. SATO may also be used as a deposit in decentralized derivative products. Users may also stake SATO to earn Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies through SwapAll platform.

About Super Algorithmic Token:

A brand new cross-chain oracle rebasing cryptocurrency system, the world's first algorithmic stablecoin that supports rebase of multiple smart chains (ETH/HECO/BSC) managed by SwapAll platform. SATO is a next generation algorithmic stable coin. SATO relies on the invisible market forces of supply and demand to maintain its price stability. https://docs.sato.trade/

About Roadman Licensee A3Com Solutions Corp.

A3Com Solutions Corp.("A3Com") is a Vancouver-based startup, Blockchain & AI-focused software development company focusing on e-commerce and mobile reward platforms, consumer loyalty, and digital marketing. A3Com's featured platform is iCashRewards, which connects merchants and consumers worldwide. Roadman has a first right of refusal to purchase 100% of A3Com.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

About iCashRewards

iCashRewards, ("iCash"), a next-generation social e-commerce video marketing and reward platform. iCashRewards is a leading provider of on-line and virtual reality shopping experiences, connecting merchants and consumers across the globe. iCashRewards is reinventing marketing using blockchain technology for loyalty rewards to disrupt traditional loyalty industries and continuously innovate in the digital marketing industry. iCashRewards is a web and mobile plug-in that gives online shoppers rewards in the form of cash back, SATO, BTC or USDT. There are over 150 brands through its portal www.iCashRewards.io. Sign up to iCashRewards.io today to receive 100 loyalty points and redeem SATO.

