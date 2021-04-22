>
DHC Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:DHCAU -0.16%


DHC Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DHCAU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing April 22, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 300,000,000 units, completed on March 4, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “DHCAU,” and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “DHCA” and “DHCAW,” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. No fractional warrants will be issued.



The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Citigroup acted as sole book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for this offering. Drexel Hamilton and Roberts & Ryan acted as co-managers. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 1, 2021.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (800) 831-9146.



About DHC Acquisition Corp.



DHC Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The management team is led by Christopher Gaertner, as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Thomas Morgan, Jr., as Co-Chief Executive Officer, each with decades of experience building, scaling, and leading teams in their respective fields. While the Company intends to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it believes the diverse experience and extensive relationship network of its management team, board and sponsor will drive particularly attractive investment opportunities in certain high growth sectors including automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software and E-commerce.



Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005368/en/


