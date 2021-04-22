Shutterstock Integrates with Google Drive™ for Enterprise, Unlocking Direct Access to High-Quality Images Across Google Workspace

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced an API integration with Google Drive for Enterprise, a cloud-based file storage solution for businesses.

Through this integration, Shutterstock's Enterprise customers can automatically sync previously licensed and newly licensed Shutterstock creative images directly with Google Drive for Enterprise. These images can be easily accessed across Google Workspace collaboration tools—including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Jamboard, and more—and made readily available for marketers, designers, public relations, internal communications teams, and others to use.

"The integration with Google Drive for Enterprise advances our mission of democratizing Shutterstock content, making it ubiquitously available," said Stan Pavlovsky, Shutterstock's Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to empowering our customers globally to work faster and smarter, and now, Shutterstock Enterprise teams can access licensed, high-quality visuals directly from Google Drive, inspiring creativity and greatly reducing time spent searching for content."

Shutterstock Enterprise customers can access the following from the Google Drive integration:

Seamlessly Sync and Centralize Shutterstock Creative Images: Rather than manually downloading and uploading images, customers can simply search and insert Shutterstock content without leaving the Google business suite.

Rather than manually downloading and uploading images, customers can simply search and insert Shutterstock content without leaving the Google business suite. Quickly Search Metadata and Reuse Licensed Content: With Shutterstock's search capabilities, users can quickly find the right image without having to dig through complicated folder structures. Metadata tags including image description, username and more, enable users to easily search across Google tools to find previously licensed creative images for marketing, press, advertising, internal communications and more—all with worry-free licensing protection.

With Shutterstock's search capabilities, users can quickly find the right image without having to dig through complicated folder structures. Metadata tags including image description, username and more, enable users to easily search across Google tools to find previously licensed creative images for marketing, press, advertising, internal communications and more—all with worry-free licensing protection. Automatically Map License Information and Usage Rights: The integration also maps and embeds license information into each image, including license type. This helps teams track licensing and media usage across channels so they are compliant with usage rights.

Today, millions of teams across various industries depend on Google Drive and Google Workspace, including its cloud-based apps like Gmail, Google Docs, Google Forms, Google Jamboard, Google Sites, Google Sheets, Google Slides and more, to collaborate and work more efficiently. According to the Total Economic Impact of Google Workspace study by Forrester, enterprise companies see significant success with Google Workspace, such as 171 hours saved per user per year, averaging about 21 days.

Shutterstock is thrilled to help teams find even greater success through the API integration with Google Drive for Enterprise, made possible by Workato, providing Google's business platform access to high-quality images, as well as the flexibility to collaborate and share content faster than ever before.

To learn more about the integration, visit www.shutterstock.com/business/google-drive-for-enterprise , or contact Shutterstock's Enterprise Integration team directly at [email protected] .

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed, photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.6 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 360 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.