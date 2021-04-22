Minim and Irdeto Expand Trusted Home Platform in Europe, Deliver AI-Driven WiFi Security Services to Microimpuls

OTT/IPTV solution provider Microimpuls will be the first to offer Trusted Home benefits to Russian operators and 10 million households now served



MANCHESTER, NH, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics Inc., doing business as “ Minim " ( MINM), the creator of innovative connectivity products, and Irdeto, the recognized leader in digital platform and cybersecurity, today announce the expansion of the AI-driven Trusted Home platform with new data centers in Amsterdam and Moscow. The expansion will deliver faster AI-driven services and improved reliability for Trusted Home, developed by Minim and Irdeto. The Russia addition was catalyzed by Irdeto’s partnership with Microimpuls , an established software developer for Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) and over-the-top (OTT) provider that serves Russian operators and 10 million subscribers.

Irdeto’s existing partnership with Microimpuls includes the setup of hosted Conditional Access (CA) for operators in Russia and the region, and this partnership is now expanding to the Trusted Home cloud in Russia. Trusted Home offers an intuitive subscriber mobile app and web portal for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to improve customer satisfaction, retention, and operational cost.

"Trusted Home meets all modern requirements of working in a WiFi environment, both at home and in business,” explained Microimpuls CTO Konstantin Shpinev. “The constant monitoring of network events using artificial intelligence allows providers to detect and warn operators and users of all home network malfunctions – unmistakably and in the shortest time possible. That’s important because the less time it takes to find a problem and fix it, the higher users’ confidence in their operators.”

The Trusted Home data center expansion has demonstrated Minim’s multi-cloud capabilities with proven deployments in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and on-premise data centers. Now running services in Paris, two locations in the US, Amsterdam and available in Russia in Q2 2021, Minim reports the deployments will demonstrate that localized facilities dramatically improve the end-user experience and enable compliance with:

Faster AI-driven learning . With closer proximity to end users, the platform reduces the time to connected device identification and performance analysis by up to 50%.

. With closer proximity to end users, the platform reduces the time to connected device identification and performance analysis by up to 50%. Global reliability and an expanded DNS server network. The geographic distribution and cloud service distribution of Minim’s platform are resiliency measures. Minim’s DNS services are part of the deployments, enabling faster feature performance of ad block, parental controls, and security monitoring.

The geographic distribution and cloud service distribution of Minim’s platform are resiliency measures. Minim’s DNS services are part of the deployments, enabling faster feature performance of ad block, parental controls, and security monitoring. Faster mobile and web app performance. Local end users experience faster performance of applications powered by Minim.

Local end users experience faster performance of applications powered by Minim. Compliance capabilities. Minim continues to demonstrate its capabilities designed to comply with GDPR and other regulations with data storage and processing locality requirements.

“This is exciting platform growth that reminds us that secure and reliable connectivity is needed in homes everywhere,” said Minim CEO Gray Chynoweth. “I’m proud of our partnership with Irdeto and the modern, multi-cloud SaaS platform we’ve built. These ingredients have enabled Minim to activate new data centers in Europe—meeting end users in where they are.”

The Trusted Home solution won Innovative Product of the Year for IoT for 2020 at Cyber Security Awards; Irdeto was named Most Innovative Cyber Security Company for 2021 at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Microimpuls to Benefit Service Providers and End Users

Russia’s Microimpuls, an innovative developer of technologies for IPTV and OTT content, will be the first to bring Trusted Home’s benefits to the country’s service providers and end users. The Trusted Home datacenter located in Moscow will be devoted to users in Russia, complying with the country’s data-protection and privacy laws and providing an improved customer experience.

“For users, accessibility is first and foremost,” Konstantin Shpinev continued. “With Trusted Home, you don’t need to be a high-class technician to know how to set up parental control in a home network; you don’t need to call home support to set up a wireless network and connect it to dozens of modern and convenient devices; and you can use any popular network platform – including Motorola, MikroTik, Asus, D-Link, and TP-Link – in a simple and flexible way.”

Microimpuls’ multiplatform, fault-tolerant middleware infrastructure has no limits on number of users and is already used in more than 10 million households. Microimpuls operates a proprietary subscriber network to communicate live with end users and manage end-user experiences. The company creates applications for devices including smart TVs, smartphones, set-top boxes, media players, HTML5-enabled browsers, and more.

“By adding Trusted Home to its existing security tools, Microimpuls can provide seamless smart home security to ISPs, creating business efficiencies that can generate additional revenue in the process. With the addition of a Moscow datacenter, Microimpuls and its customers can be confident that the country’s data-protection and privacy laws are addressed,” said Shane McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

Russia has ramped its Internet connections significantly in the last decade. A 2019 study on Russian media consumption by Deloitte found more than 50% of Russians have access to WiFi with more than 40% having a dedicated cable connection.

For more information about Irdeto Trusted Home by Minim and Irdeto, visit https://irdeto.com/trusted-home .

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics Inc., doing business as “ Minim " ( MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

