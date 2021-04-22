>
Talend Announces Native Integration of Stitch with Amazon Redshift Console

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:TLND +0.05%

Tight collaboration accelerates multiple data source ingestion to cloud data warehouse environment

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced native integration of Stitch with Amazon Redshift Console, a user interface that simplifies management and improves insights into Amazon Redshift clusters and workloads. This integration enables Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to rapidly integrate multiple data sources into a fully managed secure platform and immediately deliver analytics across a business.

Talend Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.)

The Amazon Redshift Console helps customers accelerate their data onboarding and use with valuable business insights in minutes. Organizations can bring data from applications like Salesforce, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, Slack, Jira, Splunk and Marketo into their Amazon Redshift data warehouse in an efficient and streamlined way. The Amazon Redshift Console provides capabilities that join these disparate datasets and analyze them together to produce actionable insights.

Stitch natively integrated with Amazon Redshift Console provides an accelerated setup where customers can configure hundreds of SaaS data sources in a few clicks and see records in an Amazon Redshift cluster. Customers can also define additional transformations to process business data, join it with other datasets, and build consolidated views for analysis and reporting.

"Talend is dedicated to serve as an innovative and strategic business partner to help our customers achieve their technology goals," said Chris Merrick, Vice President, Stitch Product and Engineering, Talend. "As one of the first companies to provide native integration support for Amazon Redshift Console, we are focused on leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

Stitch is part of Talend Data Fabric, a single platform that delivers complete, clean and uncompromised data in real time. As more data is ingested and analyzed, Talend helps organizations confidently drive insights using their data to quickly make decisions that can accelerate revenue, innovate faster, and reduce cost and risk.

For more information about the Stitch and Amazon Redshift Console integration, see this page.

About Talend
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 6,000 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talend-announces-native-integration-of-stitch-with-amazon-redshift-console-301274654.html

SOURCE Talend Inc.


