QTS Announces Four Additional Data Centers Powered by Renewable Energy

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for digital infrastructure powered by renewable energy, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced four additional data centers (QTS Hillsboro, QTS Fort Worth, QTS Eemshaven, Netherlands and QTS Richmond) are now powered by renewable energy.

The four locations join QTS data centers in Irving, TX, Chicago, IL, Piscataway, NJ and Groningen, Netherlands currently powered by renewable energy and support the Company's commitment to procure 100% of the power required for all of its data centers from renewable sources by 2025.

Approximately 36% of QTS' portfolio wide data center power requirements are now sourced from renewable energy with a visible path toward growing that percentage in 2021.

QTS' renewable power procurement strategy prioritizes sourcing power through innovative agreements that support the development of net new renewable energy in the markets where it does business. Through a variety of solar and wind purchasing agreements, QTS announced that its data centers in Hillsboro, OR, Fort Worth, TX and Eemshaven, Netherlands are now powered by renewable power.

QTS Hillsboro – Purchases renewable energy certificates equal to at least the expected electricity needs of the facility from Three Peaks Power, LLC solar facility in Utah through Calpine Energy Solutions. With the purchase, QTS now offers one of the industry's first true zero water cooling solutions powered by 100% renewable energy.

QTS Fort Worth– Purchases renewable energy from a provider in Texas equal to 100% of the projected power consumption of the data center.

QTS Eemshaven – Purchases environmental attributes from Dutch wind and Nordic hydro sources. The agreements cover over 20 gigawatt hours of energy and account for 100% of the expected electrical load of QTS Eemshaven.

In addition, QTS' Richmond mega data center is the latest QTS site to procure renewable power. Together with Calpine Energy Solutions, LLC, QTS signed a multi-year agreement to purchase renewable energy certificates equal to the majority of the expected electricity needs of the facility.

"Today's announcement is another significant step towards our goal of procuring 100% of our power from renewable energy sources by 2025," said Travis Wright, Vice President Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "Renewable energy is a cornerstone of our ESG program that documents our commitment to minimizing our carbon footprint through advanced development and procurement initiatives.

According to the EPA , QTS is one of the largest users of green power among all data center companies and the 12th largest user among Top Tech & Telecom companies.

Knowing that transparency is fundamental to accountability, QTS has committed to report on sustainability goals and metrics in its annual ESG Initiatives Report. In the report, QTS' disclosures align with the Global Reporting Index (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting frameworks. You can access QTS' latest ESG Initiatives report here.

