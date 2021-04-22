Discover Named a 2021 FutureEdge 50 Winner for Platform to Detect Data Anomalies in Real Time

For the fourth year in a row, Discover has been recognized as a FutureEdge 50 award winner. This honor is awarded to organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. Discover was recognized for READAR, a self-service platform which detects data anomalies using pattern matching in real-time. This enables teams to react to data anomalies and take action to prevent future occurrences improving operational excellence.“We are utilizing cutting edge cloud technology to change and simplify business support processes that will save Discover money and time,” said Brent DeMar, director of Cloud Data Products at Discover. “Addressing data anomalies causes additional work for our people, preventing them from focusing on higher value projects. The new technology in READAR tackles identifying anomalies in real time and taking appropriate action with minimal delay. As we take this product innovation to the next level, READAR will soon work to detect anomalies at the business process level and even learn to predict for things we aren’t explicitly monitoring.”“This year’s class of FutureEdge winners demonstrated enormous innovation, creativity and resilience as they grappled to advance their businesses during a challenging 2020,” said Anne McCrory, group vice president, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. and the FutureEdge 50 Awards chair. “We are honored to showcase their initiatives and recognize the teams made them happen as they create a future edge for their organizations through technology.”Discover will accept its award at the Future of Work Summit held virtually September 21 – 23, 2021.Discover is hiring talented engineers across domains including cybersecurity, data, devops, infrastructure and software. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fdiscover.com%2Fstemcareers[/url].The FutureEdge 50 awards recognize organizations pushing the edge with new technologies to advance their business for the future. The successor to the Digital Edge 50 awards, the FutureEdge 50 will recognize not only established initiatives driving business success but also early-stage projects pursued for their watershed potential. These initiatives may be in R&D, proof of concept or pilot phases. With this, the FutureEdge 50 awards aim to bring the most cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies – and the innovative cultures enabling them — to our audience at the Future of Work Summit.Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit [url="]www.discover.com%2Fcompany[/url].

