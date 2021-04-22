>
Marketwired
Apria Healthcare Collaborates with Rackspace Technology to Leave the Data Center Resulting in Improved Customer Experience and Increased Savings

April 22, 2021 | About: RXT +0.96%

Modernizing Legacy Infrastructure Resulted in 32% Reduction to Operating Costs and Simplified Purchasing Process

SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ( RXT), an end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced a collaboration with Apria Healthcare, a provider of home respiratory services and related medical equipment, to modernize its legacy IT infrastructure resulting in a 32% reduction in operating costs.

Apria Healthcare collaborated with Rackspace Technology to manage, modernize and secure its data center by consolidating and collocating its existing infrastructure by leveraging Rackspace Professional Services for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware and Managed AWS infrastructure. The move to the new infrastructure resulted in efficiencies, savings, and bolstered their online storefronts with managed hosting during the peak buying season.

“Part of the professional services engagement with Apria was to produce a Total Cost of Operation comparison between what it would cost to continue running their own data centers versus moving to Rackspace. That comparison showed roughly a 32% reduction by moving to Rackspace Technology,” said Jeff DeVerter, CTO Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “We went from big old spinning disk drives, which consumed about 10 racks of space in their data center environment, down to a single rack of high-performance disks. The storage runs faster and that positively impacts their applications while saving them money.”

Apria Healthcare employees were maintaining the company’s data center with legacy IT infrastructure to service its customer’s needs. Over time, Apria Healthcare had to shift its employee’s focus from IT to the customer as it realized that the energy, time and money required to maintain its IT infrastructure and remain compliant had led to inefficient use of human and capital resources.

“Like most businesses, we really just want to focus on our core business and have our engineers and architects behind our business model and better aligned to create the revenue streams rather than being in the data center game,” said Xavier Coto, Apria’s VP of Infrastructure & Operations. “The bench for engineers, the knowledge and certifications and attention to detail at Rackspace Technology is second-to-none and we wouldn’t have been able to hit our goal timelines if Rackspace Technology didn’t move as quickly as they did.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

