Alberto Abaterusso
3 High Forward Rate of Return Stock Picks

Their rates of return are more than twice the 20-year high quality market corporate bonds

April 22, 2021 | About: ABG +0.5% ABM +3.53% TMHC -0.91%

Donald Yacktman, a prominent value investor and patron of the AMG Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) Class I (YACKX), takes the "forward rate of return" highly into account when he has to appraise the attractiveness of a stock. He calculates this valuation ratio as "normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation."

The following U.S.-listed equities may draw the interest of value investors, as their forward rates of return are more than doubling the return on 20-year high quality market (HQM) corporate bonds, which stands at 3.51% as of the writing of this article.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc

The first stock to consider is Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG), a Duluth, Georgia-based automotive retailer of new and used vehicles, spare parts and related services of vehicle maintenance and repair in the U.S.

Asbury Automotive's forward rate of return is 14.34%, which ranks higher than 75% of 868 peers that operate in the vehicles and parts industry.

Asbury Automotive's share price climbed 279.34% over the past year to close at $206.71 on Wednesday for a market cap of $4 billion. The 52-week range is $44.38 to $216.88. Its price-earnings ratio is 15.75 and its price-book ratio is 4.40.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $181 per share.

BlackRock Inc. is the largest fund holder of the company, owning 15.88% of shares outstanding. The asset management company is followed by David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 11% of shares outstanding and Vanguard Group Inc with 10.35% of shares outstanding.

ABM Industries Inc

The second stock value investors may want to consider is ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM), a New York-based specialty business services provider focusing on janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, mechanical and electrical services as well as vehicle maintenance services.

ABM Industries' forward rate of return is 15.19%, which ranks higher than 64.3% of 644 companies that operate in the business services industry.

ABM Industries' share price has increased by 66.36% over the past year to trade at around $51.82 at close on Wednesday for a market cap of $3.48 billion and a 52-week range of $23.65 to $55.48. Its price-earnings ratio is 78.52 and its price-book ratio is 2.22.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $61.25 per share.

BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc and State Street Corp are the largest top fund holders of the company, as they own 15.42%, 11.11% and 9.30% of shares outstanding, respectively.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp

The third stock under consideration is Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC), a Scottsdale, Arizona-based builder of single-family and multi-family homes in the U.S.

Taylor Morrison's forward rate of return is 23.42%, which ranks higher than 78% of 83 companies that operate in the homebuilding and construction industry.

Taylor Morrison's share price has risen by 204.76% over the past year to trade at $31.39 at close on Wednesday for a market cap of $4.05 billion and a 52-week range of $8.78 to $32.68. Its price-earnings ratio is 17.15 and its price-book ratio is 1.16.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $35.39 per share.

BlackRock Inc. is the leader among the top fund holders of the company with 13.94% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by FMR LLC with 9.06% of shares outstanding and Vanguard Group Inc with 8.61% of shares outstanding.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

