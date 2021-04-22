>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3599) 

Southwest Shares Take Flight on Stronger Bookings, Ramped Up Schedules

Airline reports strong 1st quarter

April 22, 2021 | About: LUV +1.88% DAL +0.77%

Boosted by federal payroll aid, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) reported before the opening bell on Thursday it swung to a profit in the first quarter.

The Dallas-based airline posted an earnings loss of $1.72 per share for the three months ended March 31, exceeding the $1.85 loss Refinitiv analysts were anticipating. Revenue declined 51.5% from the prior-year quarter to $2.05 billion, missing expectations of $2.07 billion by a slim margin.

Net income of $116 million, which was up from a $94 million loss a year ago, was driven by more than $1 billion in federal aid that offset its labor costs.

08075fbe4e30bdf572b80f2e98bbd1a7.png

Revenue per available seat mile, an industry-specific metric, was 8.86 cents, a decrease of 26% as compared to a year ago.

In a statement, Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly noted the company "benefited from temporary cost relief as a result of PSP Extension proceeds, which offset a portion of salaries, wages and benefits expenses."

"We remain grateful for this much-needed federal payroll support on the heels of substantial losses in 2020, and ongoing non-GAAP losses in first quarter 2021," he said. "The payroll support from the federal government has allowed Southwest to preserve its 50-year history without involuntary layoffs or furloughs, an achievement unprecedented in the U.S. airline industry."

An increase in booking trends and cost outlook also helped the company trim its cash burn. In March, Southwest saw average core cash burn of $9 milllion per day and approximately $13 million per day in the first quarter.

Looking ahead, the airline hopes to reach breakeven core cash flow by June as it plans to increase the number of flights during the peak spring and summer months as more people get Covid-19 vaccinations and tourist attractions reopen.

"While the pandemic is not over, we believe the worst is behind us, in terms of the severity of the negative impact on travel demand," Kelly said.

With a $37.46 billion market cap, shares of Southwest were up over 2% on Thursday morning at $63.41. GuruFocus estimates the stock has climbed over 30% year to date.

79cc9cab11aeee1c3f9cc5bf7f784f49.png

According to GuruFocus' Industry Overview, Southwest is the sixth-largest player in the transportation sector, followed by Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with an 11.04% stake. Other top guru investors are Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio).

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)