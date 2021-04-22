Real Luck Group Limited welcomes IOC's esports move with Olympic Virtual Series launch

Esports Sector Gaining Wider Mainstream Acceptance

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), a leading provider of licensed, real money esports betting, welcomes the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to launch the Olympic Virtual Series.

The IOC today announced that it has partnered with five international sports federations for the first-ever, Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports. Taking place ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Virtual Series ("OVS") will begin on May 13, 2021 through June 23, 2021. The OVS will mobilize virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts from around the world in order to reach new Olympic audiences and meet the objectives of the IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020+5, while also encouraging the development of physical and non-physical forms of sports.

The following International Federations and gaming publishers will be part of the Olympic Virtual Series:

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) – eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020, Konami Digital Entertainment

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – Zwift, Zwift inc.

World Rowing - Open format

World Sailing - Virtual Regatta, Virtual Regatta SAS

Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) - Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital

"It's fantastic to see the IOC recognize esports," said Real Luck Group CEO Martin. "We strongly believe that esports deserve to be regarded and respected alongside all traditional sports. This move not only serves to underline the credibility and growing mainstream acceptance of esports but also provides increased global exposure, particularly in front of a more mainstream audience."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

