Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

April 22, 2021 | About: OTCPK:WDFN +0% OTCPK:WDFN +0%

PR Newswire

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 22, 2021

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink:WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-six cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 14, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Woodlands Financial Services Co)

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-financial-services-company-announces-second-quarter-cash-dividend-301275431.html

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company


