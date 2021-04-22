>
iRhythm Technologies to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: IRTC -1.82%

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

