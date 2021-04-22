Cable One to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the first quarter on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable One will issue a press release reporting its results after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021.The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast on the [url="]Cable+One+Investor+Relations[/url] website at [url="]ir.cableone.net[/url] or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657 or International: 1-412-542-4178). Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.A replay of the call will be available from May 6, 2021 until May 20, 2021 at [url="]ir.cableone.net[/url].To automatically receive Cable One financial news by email, please visit the [url="]Cable+One+Investor+Relations+website[/url] and subscribe to Email Alerts.Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklightand Clearwave™ brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005018/en/