A Fireside Chat with Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2021
DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal -
Join TriNet for the second of a three-part webinar series with the California Labor Commissioner's Office to receive important insights and practical advice on what employers with a remote workforce need to be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws. Topics will include:
• Worker compensation
• Expense reimbursement
• Worker migration
• Work hours, overtime and breaks
WHO:
Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet
Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner, State of California
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Register here to join the webinar.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
Investors:
Media:
Alex Bauer
Renee Brotherton
TriNet
TriNet
(510) 875-7201
(925) 965-8441
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-series-working-in-the-new-normal--part-2-practical-solutions-to-common-wage-and-hour-issues-in-california-301275466.html
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.