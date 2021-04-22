>
PRNewswire
TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal - Part 2 Practical Solutions to Common Wage and Hour Issues in California

April 22, 2021

A Fireside Chat with Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal -
Part 2: Practical Solutions to Common Wage and Hour Issues in California




Join TriNet for the second of a three-part webinar series with the California Labor Commissioner's Office to receive important insights and practical advice on what employers with a remote workforce need to be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws. Topics will include:




• Worker compensation


• Expense reimbursement


• Worker migration


• Work hours, overtime and breaks



WHO:

Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet




Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner, State of California



WHEN:

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET



WHERE:

Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-series-working-in-the-new-normal--part-2-practical-solutions-to-common-wage-and-hour-issues-in-california-301275466.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


