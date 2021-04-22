Sypris Wins Contract for Deep Space Program

Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received a follow-on award from a US DoD prime contractor to manufacture and test electronic assemblies for a Government spacecraft program. Production is expected to begin in 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.The spacecraft is designed to serve as the exploration vehicle that will carry the crew to space, provide emergency abort capability, sustain missions and provide safe re-entry from deep space return velocities. The spacecraft will utilize advances in propulsion, communications, life support, structural design, navigation and power according to news releases. With destinations including near-Earth asteroids, the Moon, the moons of Mars and eventually Mars itself, the spacecraft is expected to carry astronauts into a new era of exploration.“Sypris has been manufacturing space electronic hardware for many years for top-tier instrumentation, satellite and spacecraft providers,” said Jim Long, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics. “The opportunity to continue and expand our participation on this program is a privilege for Sypris Electronics. Our customer is a leader in the space industry and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure that this mission-critical program is a success.”Sypris Electronics is a trusted provider of electronic solutions, addressing customers’ needs for building complex, mission-critical electronic and electro-mechanical devices and integrated systems. Backed by 50 years of experience, Sypris’ engineering and manufacturing services span our customers’ product life cycle all within a culture of continuous improvement and Six Sigma/Lean thinking. Partners from multiple agencies and tier one companies in Military (DoD), Space, Medical, Undersea, and Industrial markets team with Sypris to deliver high-reliability electronics built with strict adherence to regulated requirements. For more information, please visit [url="]www.sypriselectronics.com[/url].

