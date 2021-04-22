Fox News Digital Surpasses CNN in Total Multiplatform Minutes in March

FOX News Digital closed out the most recent month of March 2021 surpassing CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes and earning the number one spot in the news competitive set in the metric, totaling over 3.5 million total multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. March also delivered nearly 91.5 million total multiplatform unique visitors and over 1.7 billion total multiplatform views for the digital network, surpassing the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today and NBCNews.com as well as ABCNews.com in every category. The digital network saw month over month increases in traffic across all key performance indicators while CNN.com lagged versus the prior month in all metrics. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App totaled 7.4 million unique visitors for the month.*

In the first quarter of 2021, FOX News Digital finished with 5.3 billion multiplatform views, over 11 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged over 96 million multiplatform unique visitors. Meanwhile, FOXBusiness.com experienced a record quarter in average monthly multiplatform unique visitors and total multiplatform views, earning 32.8 million and 473 million, respectively. The business network was also up double digits versus the prior year quarter in every category.

FOX News completed the month with its best March on record in total social interactions, up 20 percent versus the prior year, according to Socialbakers. For the 79th straight month and the 29th consecutive quarter, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). FOX News was also number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 42 million Facebook interactions and 21 million Instagram interactions, according to Socialbakers.

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com earned a March record across all key performance indicators, as well as increases year over year in every category, securing over 30 million multiplatform unique visitors (+8%). FOXBusiness.com also drove 157 million multiplatform views (+15%) and 252 million multiplatform total minutes (+12%) last month. The business network notched its sixth consecutive month surpassing Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes.**

MARCH 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,536,000,000 (down 29 percent vs. March 2020)

CNN.com – 3,250,000,000 (down 47 percent vs. March 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,719,000,000 (down 17 percent vs. March 2020)

CNN.com – 1,829,000,000 (down 51 percent vs. March 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 91,498,000 (down 32 percent vs. March 2020)

CNN.com – 144,492,000 (down 18 percent vs. March 2020)

1Q’21 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 11,179,000,000 (down 15 percent vs. prior year quarter)

CNN.com – 13,328,000,000 (down .3 percent vs. vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 5,310,000,000 (down 7 percent vs. prior year quarter)

CNN.com – 6,809,000,000 (down 15 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 96,286,000 (down 20 percent vs. prior year quarter)

CNN.com – 155,196,000 (up 3 percent vs. prior year quarter)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the recently announced AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, March 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], March 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, March 2021, U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422006136/en/