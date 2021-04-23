>
C-RAD Web Presentation Interim Report Q1 2021 and AGM speech

April 23, 2021 | About: FRA:24C +0.9%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to join the presentation of C-RAD's first quarter 2021. CEO Tim Thurn will also give his Annual General Meeting speech at this event. The AGM is held on May 7 but without any presence from shareholders or other parties, as communicated previously in the call for the AGM.

Date: Thursday May 7, 2021 / kl. 11:00 CET

Venue: Online Presentation

Topic: C-RAD Interim Report Q1 2021 / AGM speech

Procedure:

Please register online through the website:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xs_0KzMGT7qEExqblSLzmw

After the registration, you will receive a confirmation via email.

A recording of the presentation will be made accessible on the C-RAD website after the presentation.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD. Inspiring excellence in cancer treatment.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For further information:

Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/c-rad/r/c-rad-web-presentation-interim-report-q1-2021-and-agm-speech,c3329865

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13008/3329865/1404732.pdf

PR 210423 Invitation to webcast Interim Report Q1 2021

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-rad-web-presentation-interim-report-q1-2021-and-agm-speech-301275733.html

SOURCE C-RAD


