Apprise by Walker & Dunlop Completes Coast-to-Coast Presence with Key Hires

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and GeoPhy announced today that their multifamily appraisal business, Apprise, has expanded to the West Coast with the hiring of Jacinto Munoz, Managing Director and Head of Strategy and Compliance. The addition of Mr. Munoz effectively completes Apprise's executive leadership team as well as the firm's national footprint.

Mr. Munoz is joined by Managing Director Russ Zellner, based in Irvine, California, the group will be responsible for overseeing commercial and multifamily appraisals throughout the West Coast. The West Coast team will also include Director Eric Roush, Associate Directors Anmmar Alsaggaf, Sevak Tsaturyan, and Steven Lee, as well as Associates Steven Mehrabian and Jason Garcia.

Meghan Czechowski, Head of Valuation and Managing Director at Apprise, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Jacinto, Russ, and the rest of the West Coast team to Apprise. With an exceptional reputation and a far-reaching client base throughout the nation, the team brings decades of experience in the multifamily valuation field." Nicole Urquhart-Bradley, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director for Apprise, added, "This team will be an excellent addition to our growing platform. The team also represents Apprise's foothold in California, one of the country's most active multifamily markets."

"We're excited to put our appraisal expertise to work within Apprise's cutting-edge platform," commented Mr. Munoz. "Our existing client base will undoubtedly gain immediate value from this modern valuation concept with unparalleled access to data."

Mr. Munoz and Mr. Zellner come to Apprise from Chase Bank's CTL Group. Mr. Munoz was most recently an Executive Director and National Appraisal Manager. Mr. Zellner most recently was a Vice President and Regional Appraisal Manager. Bringing a cumulative 40 years of experience in the property valuation and consultancy fields, each has held numerous positions in the multifamily appraisal space and are experts in valuing all types of multifamily properties. The team's experience comprises all property types and asset classes with a focus on multifamily properties including affordable, conventional, and mixed-use assets. The group specializes in appraisals that meet the compliance requirements of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and balance sheet lenders.

Apprise harnesses state-of-the-art trend analysis and enhanced analytics, with instant access to 20 years of licensed data on more than 2.5 million properties from proprietary databases and industry standard resources. Thanks to its proprietary software and comprehensive nationwide data – Apprise's appraisers can deliver property and market-level insights within hours, ensuring client confidence in decision-making and exceptional risk mitigation.

Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise's national team now has a collective track record of valuing $150 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, comprising more than 900,000 units per year. As the team has grown, it has expanded to 46 states, serving a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 38 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About GeoPhy

GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

