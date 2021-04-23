>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Bit Digital to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference on April 27, 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: NAS:BTBT +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or "Company"), one of the largest listed Bitcoin mining companies globally, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference, which is being held virtually on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bit Digital, Inc.)

Bit Digital's executives will be participating and will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bit Digital, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Sam Tabar at [email protected].

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York with one of the highest operating hash rates (or computing power) among all US listed bitcoin miners and expanding. The current operations are in the United States, Canada and China. For additional information, please visit www.bit-digital.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-digital-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-cryptocurrency-blockchain--fintech-conference-on-april-27-2021-301275618.html

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)