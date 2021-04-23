A Trio of Stocks With Low 12-Month and Forward PEG Ratios

When looking for bargain opportunities, value investors may want to consider the following three stocks, since their trailing 12-month and forward price-earnings to growth (PEG) ratios are trading both below the S&P 500's historical mean of 1.5 as of April 22. Thus, they could be undervalued by the market.

The PEG ratio is calculated as the price-earnings ratio without non-recurring items (NRI) divided by the five-year Ebitda growth rate. The forward PEG ratio is calculated as the price-earnings ratio without non-recurring items (NRI) divided by the predicted future five-year earnings per share growth rate.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued optimistic recommendation ratings for these stocks.

Micron Technology Inc

The first company that qualifies is Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), a Boise, Idaho-based semiconductors manufacturer.

As of April 22, Micron Technology has a share price of $84.71, a price-earnings ratio of 30.04, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 21.90% and an estimated future five-year earnings growth rate of 60.47%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 1.37 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.50.

Thanks to a 91.83% increase over the past year, the market capitalization stands at $95 billion and the 52-week range is $42.25 to $96.96.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $118.93 per share.

Aptiv PLC

The second company that meets the criteria is Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), an Irish global manufacturer and distributor of auto parts.

As of April 22, Aptiv PLC has a share price of $138.93, a price-earnings ratio of 20.43, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 13.90% and an estimated future five-year earnings per share growth rate of 42.87%. Therefore, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 1.47 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.48.

Due to a 121.44% increase over the past year, the market capitalization is $37.58 billion and the 52-week range is $45.70 to $160.14.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $157.74 per share.

Logitech International SA

The third company that makes the cut is Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), a Lausanne, Switzerland-based designer of products for connecting through computing, gaming, music, video and other global digital platforms.

As of April 22, Logitech International SA has a share price of $114.26, a price-earnings ratio of 20.93, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 14% and an estimated future five-year earnings per share growth rate of 30.04%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 1.49 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.70.

Following a 140.5% increase over the past year, the market capitalization is $19.36 billion and the 52-week range is $43.50 to $120.24.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $123.82 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

