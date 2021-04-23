>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2628) 

A Trio of Stocks With Low 12-Month and Forward PEG Ratios

These could be bargain opportunities

April 23, 2021 | About: MU +1.15% APTV +4.27% LOGI +1.91%

When looking for bargain opportunities, value investors may want to consider the following three stocks, since their trailing 12-month and forward price-earnings to growth (PEG) ratios are trading both below the S&P 500's historical mean of 1.5 as of April 22. Thus, they could be undervalued by the market.

The PEG ratio is calculated as the price-earnings ratio without non-recurring items (NRI) divided by the five-year Ebitda growth rate. The forward PEG ratio is calculated as the price-earnings ratio without non-recurring items (NRI) divided by the predicted future five-year earnings per share growth rate.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued optimistic recommendation ratings for these stocks.

Micron Technology Inc

The first company that qualifies is Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), a Boise, Idaho-based semiconductors manufacturer.

As of April 22, Micron Technology has a share price of $84.71, a price-earnings ratio of 30.04, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 21.90% and an estimated future five-year earnings growth rate of 60.47%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 1.37 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.50.

Thanks to a 91.83% increase over the past year, the market capitalization stands at $95 billion and the 52-week range is $42.25 to $96.96.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $118.93 per share.

Aptiv PLC

The second company that meets the criteria is Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), an Irish global manufacturer and distributor of auto parts.

As of April 22, Aptiv PLC has a share price of $138.93, a price-earnings ratio of 20.43, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 13.90% and an estimated future five-year earnings per share growth rate of 42.87%. Therefore, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 1.47 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.48.

Due to a 121.44% increase over the past year, the market capitalization is $37.58 billion and the 52-week range is $45.70 to $160.14.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $157.74 per share.

Logitech International SA

The third company that makes the cut is Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), a Lausanne, Switzerland-based designer of products for connecting through computing, gaming, music, video and other global digital platforms.

As of April 22, Logitech International SA has a share price of $114.26, a price-earnings ratio of 20.93, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 14% and an estimated future five-year earnings per share growth rate of 30.04%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 1.49 and the forward PEG ratio is 0.70.

Following a 140.5% increase over the past year, the market capitalization is $19.36 billion and the 52-week range is $43.50 to $120.24.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $123.82 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)