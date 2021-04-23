THC Therapeutics Has Completed the dHydronator(R) Consumer Model Design

THCT has leveraged the extensive market research commissioned through Keyhole Research to redesign the dHydronator® for the consumer market. This new design is in the rapid prototyping phasein preparation for mass manufacturing.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / THC Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC PINK:THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," is pleased to announce that the company has arrived at a final design for the consumer market model of the dHydronator®. THCT has leveraged the extensive market research commissioned by Keyhole Research to complete two additional dHydronator® design models, one for the consumer market and one for the commercial market.

THC Therapeutics has completed the design phase of the dHydronator® consumer model and is ready for the next stage. The company is now in the pre-production phase of this model, wherein the design work has been completed and the company has begun the search for a manufacturing partner to produce the first physical models prior to mass manufacturing. The commercial model of the dHydronator® is presently in the design phase. During the design of this robust, modular and innovative model, the company intends to apply for additional claims to be added to the broad patent protection the company has already been granted by the USPTO.

THC Therapeutics has developed a patented sanitizing herb dryer, The dHydronator®, with multiple design, function, and usage patent protections. This innovative, laboratory-proven product is specifically designed for drying and sanitizing freshly harvested Cannabis, herbs, teas, etc. The dHydronator® can reduce the moisture content of Cannabis to approximately 10% in only 10-14 hours. Traditional Cannabis drying times can take up to two weeks. The US Patent and Trademark Office has accepted all 20 of the claims for the dHydronator®.

With our built-in sanitizing technology, we are able to reduce the microbial load from failing cannabis and bring the contaminants down to passing levels. The device can kill surface Aspergillus, E. coli, Penicillium, Alternaria, Cladosporium, yeasts, botrytis, mites, and more. We've subjected the dHydronator to 9 independent tests over two laboratories and 6 strains of cannabis to confirm the findings. The dHydronator® is capable of sanitizing and drying cannabis without harming the integrity of the plant.

dHydronator: https://thct.io/dhydronator

Brandon Romanek, the Founder & CEO, stated, "This is the culmination of years of work. I am very pleased with the designs that our hard-working team has produced; this is a crucial step in the road to manufacturing. And with this now complete, the wind is at our backs as we engage in discussion with multiple potential strategic partnerswho can provide us with the expertise and quality of service that we demand. In addition to the consumer model, we are doing some exciting work on bringing this one of a kind technology to commercial growers. We believe the commercial model will shorten the cultivation process on a larger scalewhich could be very profitable for cultivators."

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

